St Soldier International School, Sec-28, Chandigarh

A special assembly was held at the school to bless the outgoing batch of Class X and XII for their upcoming board examinations. The morning began with a collective prayer and lighting of candles by the student council and monitors of all classes. Head Girl Saloni Rana led the assembly with the school pledge and Head Boy Shivang Jaiswal delivered a speech expressing gratitude to the school. Teacher Ghanshikha gave guidelines on effective study practices. Principal Vijaya Sidhu wished the outgoing batch good luck for their board exams and encouraged them to uphold the values imbibed by the school. The school choir presented a melodious rendition of "Humko mann ki shakti dena".