St Soldier International School, Sec 28, Chandigarh

The festive spirit of Christmas echoed through the corridors ofthe school as a special Christmas morning assembly was conducted. A skit stole the show as Santa Claus took centre stage, imparting valuable lessons on empathy and compassion to the children. Through engaging storytelling, the students demonstrated the significance of these qualities, leaving a lasting impact on everyone present. Dance performances and Christmas carols filled the air. The pre-Primary andJunior wing students came together to celebrate the joyous occasion . Dressed in adorable Santa costumes, the tiny tots of the pre-Primary wing added a sprinkle of festive charm to the school premises. The classrooms were transformed into a gallery of their imaginative expressions, showcasing the spirit of the season. Meanwhile, the Junior wing students immersed themselves in the festivities by enjoying a video presentation that brought the magic of Christmas to life.
