St Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

A special Christmas morning assembly was conducted with a focus on the theme of empathy and compassion in the school. A compelling skit stole the show as Santa Claus took centre stage, imparting valuable lessons on empathy and compassion to the children. Dazzling dance performances and soul-stirring Christmas carols filled the air. Pre-primary and junior wing students came together to celebrate the joyous occasion. Dressed in adorable Santa costumes, tiny tots of the pre-primary wing added a sprinkle of festive charm to the school premises. Their faces lit up with excitement as they indulged in a delightful party tiffin. The creative talents of the young minds were on display as they participated in a drawing activity, crafting beautiful and colourful Christmas-themed artworks. Junior wing students immersed themselves in the festivities by enjoying a video presentation that brought the magic of Christmas to life.
