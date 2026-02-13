DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / St Soldier International School student watch live telecast of Pariksha Pe Charcha

St Soldier International School student watch live telecast of Pariksha Pe Charcha

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:45 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students of classes VI to XII of Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, watched the live telecast of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 on the school premises. The interactive session by Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on helping students manage examination stress, build confidence and develop a positive attitude towards learning. Students were encouraged to celebrate examinations as an "Utsav" and to maintain self-belief, discipline and a balanced routine during exam preparation. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of stepping out of one's comfort zone, staying curious and learning through peer interaction. Special emphasis was laid on the role of artificial intelligence and technology in education and skill development. The session also inspired students to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 through dedication and continuous learning. The session proved to be motivating, informative and reassuring, helping students develop a healthier perspective towards examinations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts