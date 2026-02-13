St Soldier International School student watch live telecast of Pariksha Pe Charcha

Students of classes VI to XII of Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, watched the live telecast of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 on the school premises. The interactive session by Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on helping students manage examination stress, build confidence and develop a positive attitude towards learning. Students were encouraged to celebrate examinations as an "Utsav" and to maintain self-belief, discipline and a balanced routine during exam preparation. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of stepping out of one's comfort zone, staying curious and learning through peer interaction. Special emphasis was laid on the role of artificial intelligence and technology in education and skill development. The session also inspired students to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 through dedication and continuous learning. The session proved to be motivating, informative and reassuring, helping students develop a healthier perspective towards examinations.

