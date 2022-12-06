St Soldier Int'l Convent School, Mohali

The school hosted the CBSE Cluster XVII Table Tennis Championship. This event started on November 29 and concluded on December 1. About 13 schools from the Tricity participated in numerous events comprising Under 14, Under 16 and Under 19 ( Boys and Girls) Singles and Doubles categories. The closing ceremony began with the welcome address delivered by Principal Anjli Sharma followed by myriad of spellbinding performances. It was culminated with a vote of thanks. Chief guest Vijay Thakur exhorted the participants to nurture sporting spirit at par with academics to become all-rounders. Later, the winners were awarded for their remarkable achievements.