St Soldier Int’l Convent School, Mohali

The school organised galore of CBSE programmes on the New National Education Policy in collaboration with the CBSE. The first workshop was on English language and literature. As many as 43 English faculties from the Tricity became part of the training. Likewise, the second workshop aimed at promoting critical and creative thinking among learners. More than 60 teachers participated in it. Resource people Monica Chawla and Anupama elucidated on the importance of critical and creative thinking. The third workshop on life skills witnessed maximum number of participants. The fourth workshop on financial literacy was propitious for all educators. The objective of the workshops was to create awareness about distinctive pedagogical approaches for different subjects and to ensure that students should learn subjects as a skill.
