St Soldier Int'l Convent School, Phase VII, Mohali

Students of Class VI presented a special assembly on National Sports Day. The students highlighted the achievements of Major Dhyan Chand, who brought glory to the country by winning three Olympic gold medals. Students shared the benefits of engaging into sports.
