St Soldier Int'l School, Sector 28, Chd

On the occasion of the World Heritage Day, students of Class IV of Saint Soldier International School participated in an inter-house traditional dress competition. The competition blended learning with fun as students presented a variety of traditional attires of various regions. They also spoke about the culture of the area they were presenting. The vibrant costumes and interesting information related to cultural traditions enthralled the audience. Himalaya House participants Anushka and Prisha shared the first prize. Maahi from Aravalli House won the second prize. Jiya from Shivalik House bagged the third position.