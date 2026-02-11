DT
Home / The School Tribune / St. Soldier Mohali hosts farewell ceremony

St. Soldier Mohali hosts farewell ceremony

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:22 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
St. Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, hosted a farewell ceremony for the Class XII students in a warm and celebratory atmosphere. The event was organised by the students of Class XI, who presented a colourful cultural programme featuring soulful musical performances, energetic dance routines and engaging games, making the occasion joyful and memorable. The programme commenced with a prayer, seeking blessings for the outgoing students as they prepared to embark on a new phase of life. This was followed by an inspiring address by Principal Anjli Sharma, who urged the students to remain focused, grounded and committed to their values while pursuing their future aspirations. The outgoing Head Boy and Head Girl delivered heartfelt speeches, fondly recalling their school journey and expressing sincere gratitude to their teachers and peers for their guidance and support. Titles were conferred upon deserving students in recognition of their academic excellence, exemplary conduct and exceptional talents. The celebration concluded on a high note with lively DJ music, followed by a lunch hosted for all, marking a cheerful yet emotional farewell to the Class XII batch.

