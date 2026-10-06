St. Soldier Paradise Public School, Dhakoli, celebrates Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti

St. Soldier Paradise Public School, Dhakoli, celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti during the school assembly. Students presented inspiring thoughts, while a teacher delivered a speech highlighting the lives and values of the two great leaders. A quiz was also conducted. The highlight was a creative presentation of Gandhiji's three monkeys along with a fourth monkey conveying the message, “Say no to excessive mobile phone use”. Principal Ma'am encouraged students to follow the teachings of Gandhiji and Shastrji and apply their values in everyday life.

Advertisement