St Soldier Paradise Sr Sec School, Dhakoli, organise science exhibition

St Soldier Paradise Sr Sec School, Dhakoli, organised a science exhibition where students from classes I to X showcased innovative projects like vacuum cleaners, windmills and holograms etc. The Principal motivated students, praising their creativity, teamwork and scientific approach. The exhibition highlighted young minds' potential and concluded as a grand success, leaving everyone inspired and proud."
