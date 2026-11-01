St Soldier Paradise Sr Sec School, Dhakoli, organises dance competition

St Soldier Paradise Sr Sec School, Dhakoli, organised an Inter-House Dance Competition on the theme "Indian Culture." The four houses presented folk dances representing Haryana, Punjab, Kashmir and Rajasthan, celebrating India's cultural diversity. Amber House secured first position, followed by Avani, Annal and Anant. The Principal congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of all participants, encouraging them to nurture their talents through such activities.

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