St Soldier Paradise Sr Sec School, Dhakoli, organises 'No Bag Day'

St Soldier Paradise Sr Sec School, Dhakoli, organised 'No Bag Day' for Class II to promote joyful and activity-based learning. The day included prayer, yoga, Hindi poem recitation, flower pot making, "Shabad Suno aur Vakya Banao" good habits song, fun games and an umbrella dance. Students participated with enthusiasm and enjoyed learning beyond textbooks. The programme concluded successfully, making learning enjoyable while promoting creativity, confidence and the overall development of every child.

Advertisement