St. Soldier School, Mohali

A party was organised in the auditorium to bid adieu to students of the senior-most class of the school. Students of Class XI put up a resplendent show of dance and music. Class XII students expressed gratitude towards Principal Anjli Sharma and mentors for their support. The highlight of the event was a ramp show wherein outgoing students walked gracefully and answered questions asked by jury members. Alex was declared Mr Perfect and Gloria Bedi was adjudged Miss Perfect.