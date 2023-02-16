St. Soldier School, Mohali

An investiture ceremony marking the formation of the new student cabinet for the session 2023-24 was solemnised at the school. It started with a welcome song, followed by an oath-taking ceremony. The newly elected student council members pledged to work earnestly and uphold the honour and glory of the institution while receiving their badges and sashes from chief guest Col Gaurav Dhawan, Principal Anjli Sharma and members of the school management committee. The Head Boy, Head Girl, Sports Captains and House Captains stood tall while holding the flags. The chief guest delivered a speech in which he emphasised on the role of children in framing the nation's future. He encouraged students to always walk on the right path with a righteous approach. The Principal motivated the children to keep moving forward despite obstacles and challenges. With the flags held high and heads standing tall, the ceremony concluded with the school anthem.
