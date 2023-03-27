St Soldier School, Mohali

The school organised graduation ceremony for the pre-primary and primary wing. The ceremony kick-started by melodious welcome song presented by Class II students. Principal Anjli Sharma emphasised on the achievements of meritorious students. The Principal, along with the chief guest and revered members of the management committee, felicitated students with certificates and medals. The scintillating dance performance by students of LKG left everyone spellbound. The main highlight of this ceremony was the special performance on the theme ‘Save Wildlife Save Nature’. Dr Sneha Bansal, Principal of Chandigarh College of Education, was the chief guest, while Rajesh Mirwani, Director, SPARDHA was the guest of honour. It was indeed a glorious and a memorable day for not only the little ones but also a pivotal moment for parents and the teachers. The event ended on a high note with a look of gratification and pride on the faces of the participants and audience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members
As soon as the House meets for the day, Congress members wea...
Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Opposition members attend a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Le...
Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday agrees to hear F...
Amritpal’s associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh
The police have invoked the NSA against him
Supreme Court to hear pleas against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case today
The Gujarat government had granted remission to 11 convicts ...