St Soldier School, Mohali

The school organised graduation ceremony for the pre-primary and primary wing. The ceremony kick-started by melodious welcome song presented by Class II students. Principal Anjli Sharma emphasised on the achievements of meritorious students. The Principal, along with the chief guest and revered members of the management committee, felicitated students with certificates and medals. The scintillating dance performance by students of LKG left everyone spellbound. The main highlight of this ceremony was the special performance on the theme ‘Save Wildlife Save Nature’. Dr Sneha Bansal, Principal of Chandigarh College of Education, was the chief guest, while Rajesh Mirwani, Director, SPARDHA was the guest of honour. It was indeed a glorious and a memorable day for not only the little ones but also a pivotal moment for parents and the teachers. The event ended on a high note with a look of gratification and pride on the faces of the participants and audience.