St Soldier School, Mohali

To sensitise students of Class V to VIII of the school to health and well-being, a talk was conducted by Dr Achin from My Hospital, Sec-69, Mohali. Students were apprised of the safe, caring, supportive and focused environment, which is the pre-requisite for a child’s overall development. This was followed by maintenance of personal hygiene for a disease-free life. The need for wholesome nutritious diet along with daily physical exercise, adequate sleep and a healthy lifestyle was emphasised. Managing fears, anxiety disorders, coping up with emotional imbalances causing disruptive behaviour were also discussed. An interactive session was held in which the students responded to various questions of the resource person.
