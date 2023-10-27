St Soldier School, Mohali

An amazing display of outstanding technique, balance on roller skates and control on speed by contestants was applauded by the audience during the ongoing CBSE North Zone II Skating Championship being held at the school, Mohali. The event witnessed participation of more than 3,500 contestants from 300 schools, who competed with each other in different skating races according to their age groups. The contestants showcased not only their physical but also their mental prowess.

