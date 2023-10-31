In the ongoing CBSE North Zone II Skating Championship being held at St Soldier School, Mohali, an amazing display of outstanding technique, balance on roller skates and control on speed by contestants were applauded by the audience. The second day of the event witnessed the contestants competing with each other in 300 m skating races as per their age. Haryana, till date topped the medal tally with nine gold medals and 33 medals in all, followed by Chandigarh with 18 medals, whereas Mohali, Punjab and J&K could bag only eight medals, six medals and four medals, respectively. Himachal Pradesh finished with only one medal.

