St Soldier School organises workshop on ergonomics

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh, organised an informative workshop on ergonomics for its teaching staff to promote awareness about maintaining proper posture and preventing physical strain during daily work routines. The workshop was conducted by Dr Avni and Dr Shivashi from Paras Hospital, who guided the teachers on the importance of ergonomic practices for maintaining overall physical well-being. During the interactive session, physiotherapists demonstrated simple and effective exercises for neck, legs, back, and shoulders, which are commonly affected due to prolonged sitting and standing. Teachers were also guided about the correct posture for sitting, standing, and lifting, helping them understand how proper body alignment can prevent long-term health issues. The session included interactive demonstrations, and teachers were also given the opportunity for individual consultations with doctors, where they received personalised advice and guidance regarding their specific concerns.
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