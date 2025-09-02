St Soldier team excels in football

The Football Team of Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, displayed exceptional talent and sportsmanship in recent football tournaments, earning accolades for the school with their remarkable performances. In the CBSE Cluster Football Tournament 2025, held at SAS Akaal Academy, Mastuana Sahib, Sangrur, the school team secured the Silver Medal in the Under-17 category and the Bronze Medal in the Under-19 category. Notably, Hardik of Class XI Science was adjudged Best Goalkeeper in the Under-17 category. These achievements came under the able guidance of their coach, Mr Sudhir Saini. Continuing their winning streak, the school team lifted the Independence Day Cup held at Tiki Taka Rooftop Football Ground, Zirakpur, where around 30 teams from the Tricity participated in the Under-17 category. The spirited Saint Soldier team played seven matches, scoring nearly 30 goals throughout the tournament. In the grand finale, they defeated Velocity Football Club, Chandigarh, with a thrilling 3-1 victory. This triumph was bolstered by a stellar performance from Shivansh of Class XI Commerce, who scored the opening goal in the final and was named Best Defender. Divyanshu of XI Commerce contributed two goals and was declared Best Player of the Tournament. Jasgun of XI Science showcased his scoring prowess and was honoured as Best Scorer. The principal, Anisha Ghuman, congratulated the winners and praised the efforts of the students and their coach.

