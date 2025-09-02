DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / St Soldier team excels in football

St Soldier team excels in football

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Football Team of Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, displayed exceptional talent and sportsmanship in recent football tournaments, earning accolades for the school with their remarkable performances. In the CBSE Cluster Football Tournament 2025, held at SAS Akaal Academy, Mastuana Sahib, Sangrur, the school team secured the Silver Medal in the Under-17 category and the Bronze Medal in the Under-19 category. Notably, Hardik of Class XI Science was adjudged Best Goalkeeper in the Under-17 category. These achievements came under the able guidance of their coach, Mr Sudhir Saini. Continuing their winning streak, the school team lifted the Independence Day Cup held at Tiki Taka Rooftop Football Ground, Zirakpur, where around 30 teams from the Tricity participated in the Under-17 category. The spirited Saint Soldier team played seven matches, scoring nearly 30 goals throughout the tournament. In the grand finale, they defeated Velocity Football Club, Chandigarh, with a thrilling 3-1 victory. This triumph was bolstered by a stellar performance from Shivansh of Class XI Commerce, who scored the opening goal in the final and was named Best Defender. Divyanshu of XI Commerce contributed two goals and was declared Best Player of the Tournament. Jasgun of XI Science showcased his scoring prowess and was honoured as Best Scorer. The principal, Anisha Ghuman, congratulated the winners and praised the efforts of the students and their coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts