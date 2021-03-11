St Soldier’s International Convent School, Mohali

To create awareness about colours, Yellow Day was celebrated in the primary section. The tiny tots came dressed in yellow and were welcomed by their teachers, also attired in the same colour. Various activities related to the bright hue were conducted by activity in-charge Deepa Sood. The little ones, along with their music teacher Arti Teji, sang songs about the colour yellow. They relished a pineapple drink and yellow food items during break time and went home happily with yellow tattoos on their faces, made by their respective teachers.
