St Soldiers International Convent School, Mohali

The school registered itself with The Bharat Scouts & Guides, Punjab. The ceremony was held in the school by Charanpreet Singh, Assistant State Organiser Commissioner of Punjab, who facilitated the students with the necessary information about the programme and its features. The session was quite informative and beneficial for the students and provided them with a more disciplined vision to look at the world and lead their lives.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...