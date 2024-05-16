St Soldiers International Convent School, Mohali

The school celebrated a vibrant and joyful Yellow Day, dedicated to the colour yellow. The highlight of the day was the students’ yellow-themed assembly, where they presented lively performances and engaging activities centred around the colour yellow. From yellow attire to yellow food items, including a refreshing mango-flavoured Tang drink, the students embraced the spirit of the day with zest. Throughout the day, students participated in various yellow-themed activities, such as colouring and crafts, showcasing their artistic talents and celebrating the bright and cheerful hue. The event was a resounding success, leaving everyone with fond memories of a day filled with sunshine and joy.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court
The verdict comes on a petition filed by one Tarsem Lal chal...
Bodies of retired general manager of Mumbai Air Traffic Control, wife retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The bodies, which were in a 'decomposed state', are taken to...
Arvind Kejriwal avoids question on Swati Maliwal controversy
At a press conference with Akhilesh Yadav here on Thursday, ...