St Soldiers International Convent School, Mohali

The school celebrated a vibrant and joyful Yellow Day, dedicated to yellow colour. The highlight of the day was the students’ yellow-themed assembly, where they presented lively performances and engaging activities centred around the colour yellow. From yellow attire to yellow food items, including a refreshing mango-flavoured Tang drink, the students embraced the spirit of the day with zest. Throughout the day, students participated in various yellow-themed activities, such as colouring and crafts, showcasing their artistic talents and celebrating the bright and cheerful hue. The event was a resounding success, leaving everyone with fond memories of a day filled with sunshine and joy.
