St Soldiers International Convent School, Mohali

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 07, 2025 IST
The new academic session 2025-26 commenced with enthusiasm at the school. The special day was filled with joy, laughter, and new hopes for growth, particularly for the tiny-tots of the playgroup, who have embarked on their enriching educational journey. Principal Anjli Sharma delivered a welcome address, outlining the classroom expectations and emphasising the school’s commitment to providing a holistic approach to education. This approach aims to foster well-rounded personalities in learners. During the inauguration, students were introduced to their new curriculum, subject teachers, and peers. This marked the beginning of a fruitful and engaging academic year. The inauguration set a highly positive tone for the academic year ahead, promising a productive and fulfilling experience for all students.

