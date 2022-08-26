St Soldier's School, Mohali

Janamashtami celebrations in the school spread cheer among the students. Students of Class III C, under the guidance of Mandeep Sandhu, conducted the morning assembly. The birth of Lord Krishna, his stay in Gokul, his Ras Lila with Radha were presented creatively by the students. Their Sanskrit shlokas mesmerised one and all. To create awareness among tiny tots, a fancy dress competition was also organised, wherein the little ones came dressed as Krishna, Radha, Vasudev, Kans, gopis and gwalas. The tune of ‘Radhe Radhe Shyam Milade’ echoed in the air. Later the kids were shown an animated film 'Krishna'.