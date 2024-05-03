St Soldier’s School, Panchkula

The school witnessed a spectacular showcase of talent as new students took the stage in a vibrant talent hunt event. It provided a platform for students to unleash their creativity and passion. It fostered a spirit of camaraderie and inspired excellence among participants. From mesmerising dance performances to soul-stirring poetry recitations and captivating storytelling, the event showcased a diverse array of talents. Instrumental music added another dimension of creativity, leaving the audience enthralled. The event celebrated the budding stars of tomorrow.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula