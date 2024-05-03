St Soldier’s School, Panchkula

The school witnessed a spectacular showcase of talent as new students took the stage in a vibrant talent hunt event. It provided a platform for students to unleash their creativity and passion. It fostered a spirit of camaraderie and inspired excellence among participants. From mesmerising dance performances to soul-stirring poetry recitations and captivating storytelling, the event showcased a diverse array of talents. Instrumental music added another dimension of creativity, leaving the audience enthralled. The event celebrated the budding stars of tomorrow.
