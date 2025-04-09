DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / St Soldier’s School, Panchkula, holds two workshops under capacity building programme

St Soldier’s School, Panchkula, holds two workshops under capacity building programme

The school conducted two workshops under its capacity building programme, aimed at enhancing the pedagogical expertise and professional development of its teaching faculty. The first workshop, titled ‘Learning Outcomes and Pedagogies’, was led by Isha Anand, a seasoned resource person...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
The school conducted two workshops under its capacity building programme, aimed at enhancing the pedagogical expertise and professional development of its teaching faculty. The first workshop, titled ‘Learning Outcomes and Pedagogies’, was led by Isha Anand, a seasoned resource person with the CBSE, NCERT, and British Council. Anand shared valuable insights into effective teaching strategies, focusing on the importance of clear learning outcomes to improve student engagement and academic performance. SP Singh, an accomplished life sciences educator with over 30 years of experience in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), co-facilitated the session, bringing his wealth of experience to provide practical tips on enhancing teaching methodologies keeping in mind the individual needs of learners to achieve the desired outcomes. The second workshop on ‘Life Skills’, was conducted by Urvashi Bhatia, a certified presenter trainer from Cambridge University, and Gurvinder Sohi, Principal of Aravali International School, Panchkula. This session highlighted the critical role of life skills in fostering holistic student development. Both experts shared effective strategies for integrating life skills into the curriculum.

