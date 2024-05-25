St Soldier’s School, Panchkula, organises nukkad natak competition

To observe World No Tobacco Day, the Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society, in collaboration with the school hosted an inter-school nukkad natak competition aimed at raising awareness about ‘Protecting children from tobacco industry interference’. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from nine schools, totalling around 100 students. Talents of students was worth watching. Dr Debasish Basu, Head, Department of Psychiatry, PGI, was the chief guest. After a captivating display of talent and advocacy, St Soldier’s School, Panchkula, clinched the coveted first position, followed by DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, securing the second position, and Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, achieving the third position.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: 10.82 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9am; highest in Bengal, lowest in Odisha
UP records voter turnout of 12.33 per cent, Delhi 8.94 pc, J...
In photos, Haryana voters try to beat the heat by turning early birds
At 44 degrees Celsius, mercury set to raise poll day fever i...
What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time
The sixth phase contest in the national capital is also a di...
Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s children cast their votes, urge everyone to exercise their rights
Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election...
Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, to be deported to India
Sidhu, a newly married permanent resident from India, barrel...