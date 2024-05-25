St Soldier’s School, Panchkula, organises nukkad natak competition

To observe World No Tobacco Day, the Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society, in collaboration with the school hosted an inter-school nukkad natak competition aimed at raising awareness about ‘Protecting children from tobacco industry interference’. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from nine schools, totalling around 100 students. Talents of students was worth watching. Dr Debasish Basu, Head, Department of Psychiatry, PGI, was the chief guest. After a captivating display of talent and advocacy, St Soldier’s School, Panchkula, clinched the coveted first position, followed by DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, securing the second position, and Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, achieving the third position.

