St Soldier’s School, Sec 16, Panchkula

To beat the heat and to have fun in water, splash pool activities were organised by the kindergarten section of the school. The little ones had an exciting time as they immersed themselves in the kids’ friendly pool and enjoyed splashing water along with their friends. These regular weekly activities helped to keep the students engaged and refreshed during the hot days of summer months. Splash pool activities created lasting memories and provided hours of fun time for the students.

#Panchkula