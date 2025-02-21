St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula

The school celebrated ‘Marchen - Happily Ever After’, the annual fiesta of kindergarten. Managing Director of the school Capt AJ attended the celebration. The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The little ones offered gratitude and devotion towards God by presenting a graceful prayer dance. ‘Marchen - Happily Ever After’ was a theme-based event where the audience was transported into a world of enchantment, imagination and timeless stories, showcasing the magic of classic fairy tales from around the world. Students of kindergarten took the stage to perform famous stories such as ‘The Twelve Dancing Princesses’, ‘Hansel and Gretel’ and ‘Snow White and Seven Dwarfs’. The annual function featured an array of vibrant and foot-tapping dance performances and stunning visual displays, all inspired by the famous fairy tales and fantastical settings. The evening concluded with a joyous and colourful finale, leaving everyone with a sense of wonder and enchantment. At the end, chief guest Herdip Kaur Nama, Principal, Small Wonders School, Mohali, appreciated the hard work of students and teachers. Manager of the school Neera Singh conveyed thanks to parents and school staff for their support in making the event a great success.