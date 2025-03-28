St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula

The Kindergarten Section of the school celebrated its 13th Graduation Day of UKG in a heart-warming ceremony held in the school’s auditorium. The chief guest was Meenu Parashar, founder of Cubs Club, an NGO that focuses on education and growth of underprivileged children. The ceremony was filled with excitement, joy, and a sense of achievement. During the event, students entertained the audience with melodious orchestra and delightful songs. In a creative twist on the traditional kindergarten graduation ceremony, students of UKG took on the roles of reporters, delivering a unique news channel format presentation. The encouraging words of the chief guest added to the glory of the ceremony. Parents also expressed their satisfaction and gratitude towards the school for providing their children a wonderful learning experience. Konica Joshi, Head, Junior Wing, congratulated all parents and thanked them for their continual support.