St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula

To felicitate the students for the successful completion of kindergarten years and to celebrate the beginning of formal schooling, the kindergarten section of the school celebrated its 12th Graduation Ceremony in its auditorium. The event was graced by Trisha Sharma, a resource person for law at the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration and at the Judicial Academy of Himachal Pradesh, who is presently serving as the Director of the Law Department, at APG University. The ceremony was filled with joy and immense pride as 138 UKG students stepped forward towards the larger realm of primary education. The function started with the lamp lightning ceremony. Students presented a heart-warming welcome speech and a welcome song. Students of UKG confidently stood up on the stage and shared their learning experiences during their kindergarten years. They also expressed their readiness for their bright educational adventure by singing many melodious songs, which were enjoyed and appreciated by all. It was a proud moment when the students, attired in graduation robes and caps, walked up confidently on the stage and received their degrees from the chief guest. Students expressed their gratitude towards the school, parents, grandparents and teachers in their own innocent words. The parents enthusiastically applauded their smiling little angels. The encouraging words of the chief guest added to the glory of the ceremony. Konica Joshi, Head of Junior Wing, congratulated all the parents and thanked them for their unwavering support.

