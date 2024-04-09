St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula

As an integral component of the ongoing Teachers’ Orientation Programme, the school orchestrated enlightening workshops designed to augment the proficiency and acumen of its faculty. These workshops, revolving around the central theme of “Competency mapping and human connect”, were spearheaded by educational consultant Indu Aggarwal, and a session titled “Challenge your Challenges” facilitated by motivational speaker Bhavna Garg Dhooriwala. Encompassing a diverse array of subjects such as classroom management methodologies, strategies for student engagement, and self-care techniques tailored for educators, the workshops provided a comprehensive learning experience. Participants were prompted to introspect on their own professional journeys and harness the collective insights of their colleagues to provide customised solutions to address prevailing challenges. The workshops garnered an enthusiastic response from the teaching cohort, who expressed profound appreciation for the invaluable learning opportunities given to them. The event unequivocally underscored the school’s unwavering dedication to nurturing continual professional growth and fostering a culture of excellence in education.

