St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula

The school held its investiture ceremony. The role of a great leader is not to give greatness to others, it is to help them extract the greatness they already have inside them. To hone these leadership qualities in the students, an impressive investiture ceremony was conducted in the school. The torch-bearers were sworn in and entrusted with their duties. Head Boy Iknoor Singh and Head Girl Mehak along with the other members of the school Cabinet took the oath and pledged to work in the best interest of the school. Their selection signifies a new era of innovation and guidance within the student body.

