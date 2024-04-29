St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula

The school held its investiture ceremony. The role of a great leader is not to give greatness to others, it is to help them extract the greatness they already have inside them. To hone these leadership qualities in the students, an impressive investiture ceremony was conducted in the school. The torch-bearers were sworn in and entrusted with their duties. Head Boy Iknoor Singh and Head Girl Mehak along with the other members of the school Cabinet took the oath and pledged to work in the best interest of the school. Their selection signifies a new era of innovation and guidance within the student body.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants
Canada PM emphasis on more flights to India, including to Am...
8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...
Man kills friend over common love interest in Delhi's Mahindra Park
Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who, too, was present ...