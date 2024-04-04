St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula, felicitates esteemed teaching, support staff

The school announced the induction of a new cohort of highly skilled educators into its prestigious institution. This significant event marks an enhancement in the learning experience offered to its students, fostering an enriched academic environment conducive to growth and discovery.

The induction event was graced by the presence of Captain AJ Singh, Managing Director of the school, who addressed the attendees with inspiring words.

He underscored the school’s commitment to excellence in education and the vital role of educators in shaping the future of their students. In a parallel celebration of dedication and hard work, the school took the opportunity to felicitate its esteemed teaching and support staff.

The recognition served as a testament to their exceptional contributions and unwavering commitment to the institution’s mission. The teachers were honoured for their outstanding performance and dedication to nurturing the intellectual and emotional growth of their students.

The invaluable support staff were acknowledged for their relentless efforts and integral role in the smooth operation of the school. The school further committed to maintaining a nurturing environment that celebrates the achievements of its staff and students alike, embarking on an exciting journey of educational excellence together.

