St. Stephen's School, Chandigarh

It was a historic moment for the school as the founder of SPIC MACAY, Dr. Kiran Seth visited and interacted with the students apprising them of his mission. SPIC MACAY is the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture and Dr. Seth has dedicated 45 years of his life to this cause. He is also the Professor Emeritus at IIT-Delhi and a Padam Shri recipient. As he embarked on a solo cycle yatra, he commenced the first lap of his journey from Srinagar on Aug ust 15 and will reach Kanyakumari on December 31. He addressed students and inspired them to reduce carbon footprint, saving the environment and promoting health.