St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh

The management, staff and students hosted its three-day mega Ruby Jubilee Sports Day Parade on school grounds to mark the tremendous milestone of 40 glorious years of excellence in education. The programme commenced with the parade and march past followed by a magnificent jamboree. Principal Louis Lopez addressed the august gathering and welcomed the chief guest, other dignitaries and guests. Vibrant exhibits, drills and captivating dances portraying a mélange of India's cultural heritage were presented. Programmes such as 'The Stephenian Values,' which showcased the core values of the school were also depicted. The teachers who had completed 25 years and above in the school and former teachers were also felicitated. All these soulful performances were steeped in nostalgia and really tugged at the heartstrings.