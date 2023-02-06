St. Stephen's School, Sector-45, Chandigarh

As part of their ongoing ruby jubilee celebrations, the school hosted an event titled "Mausam". The school wore a festive look as the lawns, auditorium, balcony, basement and other parts witnessed a flurry of activities. Nine schools participated in the event.

There were 10 inter-school competitions and two competitions conducted for the underprivileged children from various NGOs in the Tricity. The competitions included rangoli-making, fancy dress, tie and dye, declamation, PPT-making, tree decoration, pot and stone painting, fireless cooking and singing.

A panel of experts in the respective fields judged the events. The event was aimed at inspiring students to create a positive social change and creating awareness on making everyday changes about how we consume products and services.

By learning, and doing things differently with an environment conscious mind, together we can all make a big difference in sustaining the environment. Dr Amritpal Singh, Deputy Registrar, Department of Health, and Debendra Dalai, Director of Environment, Executive Director of Science and Technology, were the chief guests for the opening and the closing ceremonies.

Debendra Dalai gave away prizes to winners and encouraged students through his speech to take action to save the environment.