St. Stephen's School, Sector-45, Chandigarh

As part of their ongoing ruby jubilee celebrations, the school hosted an event titled "Mausam". The school wore a festive look as the lawns, auditorium, balcony, basement and other parts witnessed a flurry of activities. Nine schools participated in the event.
There were 10 inter-school competitions and two competitions conducted for the underprivileged children from various NGOs in the Tricity. The competitions included rangoli-making, fancy dress, tie and dye, declamation, PPT-making, tree decoration, pot and stone painting, fireless cooking and singing.
A panel of experts in the respective fields judged the events. The event was aimed at inspiring students to create a positive social change and creating awareness on making everyday changes about how we consume products and services.
By learning, and doing things differently with an environment conscious mind, together we can all make a big difference in sustaining the environment. Dr Amritpal Singh, Deputy Registrar, Department of Health, and Debendra Dalai, Director of Environment, Executive Director of Science and Technology, were the chief guests for the opening and the closing ceremonies.
Debendra Dalai gave away prizes to winners and encouraged students through his speech to take action to save the environment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...