St Stephen’s School, Togan

An inter-house junior football tournament was organised for Classes III, IV and V. Teams from the four houses — Jupiter, Mars, Neptune and Saturn — played six matches against each other. Saturn House won the first position, Mars stood second and Neptune was at the third place. The teams displayed a great sense of responsibility and sportsmanship. Principal Roy da Silva and the faculty appreciated the enthusiasm with which the students participated in the tournament.
