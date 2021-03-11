St Stephen's School, Togan

The school organised a seminar for the faculty members on the topic ‘Coping with Change’. The seminar was conducted by Dr Aanchal from Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Dr Aanchal and her team highlighted the issues being faced by people after the pandemic and suggested ways to tackle the situation. Various activities like breathing exercises, etc, were introduced to the teachers. It was an interesting and engaging session. Principal Roy da Silva and the teachers appreciated the initiative of Fortis Hospital in the field of health and hygiene.