St. Stephen's School, Togan, has conducted a seminar on traffic awareness for the students of Class VI-XII under the Safe Vahan Policy of the Punjab Government. The seminar was conducted under the guidance of Viveksheer Soni, SSP, Mohali, Jagjit Singh, SP Traffic, Mohali and Mahesh Saini, DSP Traffic, Mohali. Janak Raj, ASI, Traffic, Mohali, conducted the seminar and discussed about traffic lights, traffic symbols and importance of driving license and other documents. He guided the students about the consequences of driving without a license. All the school buses were checked by the team of Janak Raj, ASI Traffic, Mullanpur. The team of the police personnel has also appealed to the parents not to allow their children to ride a motorised vehicle or a two-wheeler and suggested the use of bicycle for the safety of their loved ones.