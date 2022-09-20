St Stephen’s School, Togan

An inter-house debate competition was organised to mark the World Nature Conservation Day. The topic for the debate was 'Overpopulation harms the environment'. There were participants from four houses — Jupiter, Mars, Neptune and Saturn. Amazing facts and significant data related to the topic were brought forth by the participants. Principal Roy da Silva and the teachers appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them to take part in such activities in the future as well. Jasneh Kaur of Class XII and Manmeet Kaur of Class XI of Jupiter House took the first position, Adarsh Sharma of Class VIII and Nishka Setia of Class X of Saturn House came second and Anahat Gulati of Class X and Arpita Aasht of Class XI of Mars House secured the third rank.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...