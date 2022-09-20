St Stephen’s School, Togan

An inter-house debate competition was organised to mark the World Nature Conservation Day. The topic for the debate was 'Overpopulation harms the environment'. There were participants from four houses — Jupiter, Mars, Neptune and Saturn. Amazing facts and significant data related to the topic were brought forth by the participants. Principal Roy da Silva and the teachers appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them to take part in such activities in the future as well. Jasneh Kaur of Class XII and Manmeet Kaur of Class XI of Jupiter House took the first position, Adarsh Sharma of Class VIII and Nishka Setia of Class X of Saturn House came second and Anahat Gulati of Class X and Arpita Aasht of Class XI of Mars House secured the third rank.