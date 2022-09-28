St Stephen's School, Togan

An Inter-House Folk-Dance Competition was organised at the school to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It was a well-planned event wherein students from the four houses — Jupiter, Mars, Neptune and Saturn — competed with a great sense of patriotism. The event was organised in two categories — Category-1 (Class I-III); and Category-2 (Class IV-XII). The vibrant and colourful costumes based on the rich cultural heritage of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Rajasthan, Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh and Goa were spectacular. Director, Harold Carver, Managing Trustee Diana Carver, Principal Roy da Silva and the teachers commended the dedication of the students.