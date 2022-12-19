St Stephen’s School, Togan, New Chandigarh

"Spectrum-2022", the Annual School Variety Programme was organised on the premises. The event started with a melodious school choir. It was followed by mesmerising Krishna Dance. The main highlights of the show were the English Play - The Enchanted Christmas Tree and beautifully choreographed dance item based on popular television commercials. Bhangra stole the show. The other items were Tenali Raman-Hindi Play, Mime on global warming and dance items on the themes of best days of our life, privilege the under-privileged, mobile addiction and world peace. Students presented a musical tribute to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan through a dance item. Director Harold Carver, Managing Trustee Diana Carver and Principal Roy da Silva applauded the efforts of students and encouraged children to take part in co-curricular activities and other similar events.