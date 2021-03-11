St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula

To acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the labour force, International Worker’s Day was celebrated at the school. Teachers briefed children about the history and importance of the day. The students made ‘thank you’ cards and presented them to the helpers, peons and guards working at the school. Director Amit Chopra and Principal Dr Ruby Sharma appreciated the efforts of the support staff and students.
