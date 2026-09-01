St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, celebrate Raksha Bandhan

St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, celebrated Raksha Bandhan, highlighting the cherished bond of love, care and trust between siblings. Students participated in creative activities, including rakhi-making, writing heartfelt notes and fun-filled engagements. The celebration helped students understand the festival's deeper values of love, respect, sharing and family bonding. The vibrant occasion beautifully blended tradition, creativity and value-based learning, leaving students with memorable experiences and a deeper appreciation of siblinghood.

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