St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, commemorates Gandhi Jayanti

St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, commemorated Gandhi Jayanti with an inspiring morning assembly dedicated to the enduring principles of truth, peace, and integrity. The proceedings opened with a comprehensive morning news update covering key national affairs and significant milestones from Mahatma Gandhi's life. A student speaker then delivered an eloquent address on Gandhi's timeless philosophies of Satyagraha and Ahimsa, after which the school choir presented a soulful devotional hymn in tribute to the Father of the Nation. The event concluded with the Principal encouraging students to internalise Gandhian ideals through kindness, humility, and active civic responsibility in their daily lives.

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