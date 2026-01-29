DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / St Teresa Convent students visit Chandigarh for career counselling

St Teresa Convent students visit Chandigarh for career counselling

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students of classes X to XII of St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, visited Chandigarh for career counselling. The visit was organised to provide students with valuable guidance regarding higher education opportunities, especially for studying abroad. The fair offered comprehensive information about international universities, courses, admission procedures, scholarships, and entrance examinations. Expert counsellors interacted with the students and addressed their queries related to career planning, subject selection, and global education pathways. Students gained first-hand knowledge about various countries, including the UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. The sessions helped them understand eligibility criteria, language proficiency tests, such as IELTS, and future career prospects. The fair proved to be highly informative and motivating, enabling students to make well-informed decisions about their academic futures. The school authorities appreciated the initiative, stating that such educational visits play a crucial role in broadening students’ horizons and preparing them for global challenges. The visit was enriching and left the students inspired and confident about their future goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts