St Teresa Convent students visit Chandigarh for career counselling

Students of classes X to XII of St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, visited Chandigarh for career counselling. The visit was organised to provide students with valuable guidance regarding higher education opportunities, especially for studying abroad. The fair offered comprehensive information about international universities, courses, admission procedures, scholarships, and entrance examinations. Expert counsellors interacted with the students and addressed their queries related to career planning, subject selection, and global education pathways. Students gained first-hand knowledge about various countries, including the UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. The sessions helped them understand eligibility criteria, language proficiency tests, such as IELTS, and future career prospects. The fair proved to be highly informative and motivating, enabling students to make well-informed decisions about their academic futures. The school authorities appreciated the initiative, stating that such educational visits play a crucial role in broadening students’ horizons and preparing them for global challenges. The visit was enriching and left the students inspired and confident about their future goals.

